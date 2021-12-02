Australian punk rockers Short Stack have announced their fifth studio album, Maybe There’s No Heaven, their first album in six years.

The trio – Shaun Diviney, Andy Clemmensen, and Bradie Webb – also dropped a new single today, ‘Love You Like I Used To’, presumably the third taste from the upcoming album following this year’s ‘Burn You Down’ and ‘Live4’.

Calling it a “sad party anthem – almost like an anthem for breakups”, Diviney explained in a press release how the song came to fruition. “We approached the song very differently to any other song we’ve ever worked on,” he said. “It took several days to get it ‘right’ because we knew there was something special there, we just needed to find the right way to bring it to life.”

Maybe There’s No Heaven is set for release on February 25th via UNFD. “There was a tension between the band that we wanted to be and the band that other people around us wanted to be,” Diviney said about Short Stack’s past. Drummer Bradie Webb agreed, adding that the trio “finally have our hands on the steering wheel.”

Short Stack last released an album back in 2016 with the acclaimed Homecoming. It peaked at number five on the ARIA Album Chart, their second album to make the top five following their chart-topping 2009 debut Stack Is the New Black.

The band first broke up in 2012, before briefly reforming between 2014 and 2015. They then got back together again in 2020, announcing a tour with fellow Aussies Between You & Me. That tour is now scheduled to take place next June. Before then, Short Stack will also play at January’s UNIFY Gathering alongside Violent Soho, The Amity Affliction and more.

