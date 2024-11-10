Budgewoi trio Short Stack is hitting the road next June to celebrate 15 years since their debut album Stack Is The New Black first dropped in 2009.
This 15 Years of Stack Is The New Black tour will kick off at The Tivoli in Brisbane on Friday, June 6th, then head to Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne before wrapping up at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday, June 20th. Fans can expect a full run-through of Stack Is The New Black at all five shows.
Since their start in the early 2000s, Short Stack has picked up plenty of recognition: they’ve won Channel V Oz Artist of the Year twice (in 2008 and 2010), Nickelodeon’s Fave Aussie Band award in 2010, and landed four #1 albums on the ARIA Australian Albums chart, the latest being Maybe There’s No Heaven in 2022. They’ve also racked up a few gold and platinum singles and even made their mark with some iconic hairstyles.
When Stack Is The New Black came out in 2009, it quickly went viral, filled with pop-punk hits like “Sway Sway Baby!”, “Shimmy A Go Go”, and “Princess“—songs that earned it certified gold status. In 2023, Short Stack also released Stack Is The New Black on vinyl for the first time, alongside a huge regional headline tour.
After breaking up in 2012, the band reunited in 2020, which led to their 2022 album Maybe There’s No Heaven. This latest release showed Short Stack at a new creative high, blending catchy hooks, sharp delivery, and a fresh dose of authenticity across 11 tracks.
Since then, Short Stack has dropped two standalone singles, Shotgun Wedding and IDGAF, and wrapped up 2023 with a standout set at the Good Things Festival, playing alongside acts like Fall Out Boy, Limp Bizkit, Devo, and I Prevail.
Short Stack Australian Tour 2025
Presented by Destroy All Lines
General tickets on sale Friday, November 15th at 10am local time via destroyalllines.com
Friday, June 6th
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, June 7th
Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW
Friday, June 13th
The Gov, Adelaide, SA
Saturday, June 14th
Forum, Melbourne, VIC
Friday, June 20th
Astor Theatre, Perth, WA