Sia and David Guetta blessed us with ‘Titanium’. Now, they’ve joined up again to release a new powerhouse hit, ‘Let’s Love’.

If you consider yourself a fan of the 80s, Sia, or just pop collaborations in general, this is a hit worth checking out.

Sia is one of our greatest pop stars from Australia. As she has shown us time and again, she has a big heart and cares deeply for those around her (she saved Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein). So it’s no surprise she has worked on a beautiful song to encourage everyone in this difficult time.

As Consequences of Sound reported, Sia has teamed up with David Guetta to create a 2020 anthem. The track has a slapping 80s beat and electronic sound that pulses throughout the song. The song acts as an uplifting promise to new greater times ahead through lyrics such as “This too shall pass/We’ll get through this together”.

The beat feels like it should be used in every credit scene of every 80s film and fans have been calling this one a real bop. There’s no way you can listen to it and not want to curl your hair and put on fluro leg warmers.

Guetta spoke in a recent interview about the purpose of the track. “Let’s Love is a message of love, hope, and bringing people together and once again, Sia has outdone herself on the vocals.”

This isn’t the first time this year Sia has released an uplifting track. Earlier this year she released the track ‘Together‘ as the first single to her upcoming album and film, Music. As well as collaborating with Dua Lipa in the COVID-19 Benefit single ‘Saved My Life‘.

Check out the lyric video for ‘Let’s Love’: