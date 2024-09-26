Following their Átta album last June, iconic Icelandic band Sigur Rós have announced dates for their Australian tour in May 2025.

The ‘Orchestral Tour’ will kick off in Adelaide on Saturday, May 17th, then head to Melbourne’s Harner Hall for two shows on Monday, May 19th and Tuesday, May 2oth, three shows in Sydney from Friday, May 23rd until Sunday, May 25th, before commencing in Brisbane on Tuesday, May 27th at QPAC Concert Hall.

The tour supports the bands latest album, Átta, which was recorded at the revered Abbey Road Studios. On Àtta, the band incorporate grand instrument arrangements (with a 32-piece orchestra), focusing on the world post-COVID.

The album is the 10th year anniversary of Sigur Rós’s Kveikur album, which marked a significant shift in their music at the time. The change was received well by fans globally though, charting in multiple countries, leading the band to appear in Game of Thrones and The Simpsons.

Presale tickets for the ‘Orchestral Tour’ go on sale Wednesday, October 2nd at 10am (local time), with general tickets available from Friday, October 4th at 10am (local time).

Recently, Sigur Ròs have taken Àtta to the world’s biggest stages including Gastonbury, Lollapalooza, and Coachella, and were last in Australia two years ago for their previous headline show.

Known for creating emotional experiences through their music, Sigur Ròs have been widely celebrated since their debut album in 1997. Their second LP, Ágætis byrjun, which released in 1999, was declared as Iceland’s album of the century, and catapulted them into international limelight.

The Australian leg of the ‘Orchestral Tour’ will follow an eight-stop US leg, enlisting support from Worldess Music Orchestra and Detroit Symphony Orchestra, promising fans a tour that covers fan favourites from the past mixed with their new releases.

Sigur Rós 2025 Orchestral Tour

Pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, October 2nd at 10am (local time) via secretsounds.com

General tickets from Friday, October 4th at 10am (local time) via sigurros.com

Saturday, May 17th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Monday, May 19th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, May 20th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, May 23rd

Venue TBA, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 24th

Venue TBA, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, May 25th

Venue TBA, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, May 27th

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

