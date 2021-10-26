Daniel Johns got all nostalgic on social media after discovering a billboard for his new Spotify podcast was lighting up New York City’s Times Square.

The Silverchair legend recently teamed up with the streaming platform to produce a new original podcast, Who is Daniel Johns?

The podcast offers a deep dive into the life and career of “one of the most successful, controversial and mysterious artists in Australian music history.”

Johns also recruited some stellar guests for the podcast series, including former wife Natalie Imbruglia, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Tom DeLonge of Blink-182, and Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins.

“I’m happy to do it because I think it’s a good vessel to release art,” Johns said about the podcast. “Above all things, I just want to make art, and I would really love for people to hear it. And the only way to get people to hear my art is through vessels like this because I don’t want to perform on stage.”

Now, in a Twitter thread posted earlier today, October 26th, Johns reminisced about his long journey to seeing his face up in lights in the iconic Times Square.

“silverchair (we had a lower cased s at the time) opened the MTV Music Awards on the roof of Radio City Music Hall as 15/16 year olds and it was fucking terrifying,” he recalled.

“That same year I bought a guitar (named the Twangomatic) at my favourite shop in NYC Rudy’s Music and as we were leaving in the cab my Dad and I saw William Patrick Corgan leave with a new guitar too but I was afraid to approach him because I thought he probably hated my band – I remember that moment vividly.”

He continued: “In 1999 we did MTV TRL with blink-182 when we toured America together where we shared many good times. To wake up today to see this Spotify billboard in Times Square is an absolute trip. I’m actually pretty overwhelmed by how many people are enjoying this podcast.”

It’s quite the full circle moment for Johns. The next episode of Who is Daniel Johns? drops tomorrow.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.