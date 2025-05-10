Canadian pop-rock icons Simple Plan are back in Australia this month, a place full of fond memories for guitarist Sébastien Lefebvre — from cuddling koalas to discovering the country’s “phenomenal” coffee scene.

Simple Plan have long enjoyed a loyal fan base Down Under, with an artist-audience bond that’s only strengthened since they released their first album in 2002.

While they’re currently supporting The Offspring on their Supercharged Worldwide in ’25 tour and channelling main-act energy, they’re also slipping in a one-off headline show on Saturday, May 10th at Liberty Hall in Sydney. The band will perform their 2004 second album Still Not Getting Any… in full for the first time ever.

Lefebvre, guitarist and backup vocalist, is happy to be back on Aussie soil. “Being a tourist in Australia is just super fun,” Lefebvre said. “The first time we ever went to Australia, we hugged some koalas and fed some kangaroos,” he recalls. “I mean, it’s the only place in the world where you can do that! It’s also the only place you can go croc jumping, which we did I think when we were there in 2012. All of that will always be amazing memories for us.”

“Obviously, going to Bondi Beach for the first time as well as seeing the Harbour Bridge for the first time was amazing too, all of those touristy things are always a highlight,” Lefebvre added.

Reflecting on the band’s very first performance at a festival in Australia, when they were “complete unknowns”, he said, “we got on stage probably first, I’m assuming at noon. Not a lot of people were there to see us, but I remember we were very happy to be in this country and that whatever reaction we got was good – even if there weren’t a lot of people. And it was a good time!”

Over the years, the band’s relationship with Aussie audiences has undoubtedly deepened. Tracks like “Addicted”, “Perfect”, “Jet Lag” and “Summer Paradise” have struck a particular chord with fans here. According to the guitarist, not all of these songs get a big reaction in other parts of the world. “We’ve seen a great response with the Australian crowds during the first part of this tour with The Offspring,” he notes. “And it’s just fun to come somewhere where our fans actually care about those songs because – I like them too!”

Love Music? Your daily dose of everything happening in Australian music and globally.

Beyond performing for keen fans, there are other parts of Australian culture Lefebvre appreciates, too. Though he is a self-professed “big coffee amateur”, he praised the local caffeine scene: “to see how well done and just the sheer abundance of coffee shops that you have here in Australia, whether it’s in Melbourne, Sydney or even Perth when we were there last year…it’s phenomenal!”

He continued, “Every place is good, every place has something good to offer. And that just makes my day as a band guy to be able to go and sit and people watch in a nice environment where I have a good coffee in hand. I’m a big fan of that, so thank you Australia!”

Simple Plan’s sold-out Sydney headline show sits within the band’s few days off of The Offspring tour, and shortly before they head back to the US to join Avril Lavigne’s Greatest Hits Tour. The band has a decades-long friendship with Lavigne, and recently released their collaboration “Young & Dumb” – their first official release together.

Remaining Australian Tour Dates

Saturday, May 10th – Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW *Simple Plan Headline* (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, May 11th – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW (LOW TICKET WARNING)

Wednesday, May 14th – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, May 15th – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD (SELLING FAST)

Tickets available at destroyalllines.com