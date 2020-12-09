Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Sinéad O’Connor has announced plans to release her first full-length album in seven years in 2021.

The last record we received from the Irish icon was her 2014 effort, I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss. Whilst details about the forthcoming record are sparse, the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to confirm that the album artwork had been finalised.

“Thrilled to say @JacobStackArt has drawn the cover of my album and it’s GORGEOUS!!!!! But you can’t see it until release in late 2021,” she wrote.

In addition to a new album, Sinéad O’Connor recently announced a memoir Rememberings. The book will be unveiled on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 via Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media.

Per a press release, the memoir is set to explore O’Connor’s “fraught childhood, musical triumphs, [and] struggles with illness,” as well as “the enduring power of song.”

“This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years,” O’Conner shared in a statement.

Deb Brody, the vice president at HMH Books & Media, added: “Many years in the making, Sinéad O’Connor’s Rememberings is a remarkably candid, intensely personal account of a life both charmed and troubled.”

Last month, Sinead O’Connor announced that she will postpone her scheduled 2021 tour dates to undertake a yearlong trauma and addiction rehab program.

O’Connor took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 11th, to detail that after “a very traumatic six years” she founder herself, “briefly addicted to a drug other than weed.”

“I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business. And never learned really how to make a normal life. Never took proper time to heal. Wasn’t ready to either.”