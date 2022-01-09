Content Warning: This article about Sinead O’Connor discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is affected by the details of the following story, just know that you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732, MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978, or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.

Singer Sinead O’Connor has penned a heartwrenching tribute to her 17-year-old son, Shane, after the teen was found dead following the singer notifying police that he had gone missing.

Police today confirmed the news of Shane’s death, with a spokesman saying: “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.”

Posting to Twitter, O’Connor also confirmed the tragic news, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.”

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Sinead had previously taken aim at the Tallaght Hospital in Dublin for not doing more for her troubled son, who was repotedly on suicide watch at the time of his disappearance.

“How has a seventeen year old traumatised young person, who was on suicide watch, in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???” she said.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits.”

At the time Shane went missing, the worried mum took to social media in a bid for her son to return home.

She said: “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing.

“My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.

“This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny anymore all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me.

Meanwhile, the hospital has since released a statement that read: “The HSE cannot comment on individual cases when to do so might reveal information in relation to identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality.”

The Irish singer also posted a sweet message about Shane before Christmas, where she hailed her son’s poem as her “favourite thing about 2021.”

“My favourite thing about 2021 was that my 17 year old son, Shane O’Connor wrote this beautiful poem.

“It’s in 6/8 tempo.”

The poem read: “The blood never ends. The failure of men. Is to pick up a knife as quick as a pen. How many lives must we spend again.”

“For the freedom of my cock and the love of my hen.

“Would you swap places with a man out of tune if the birds of December became the birds of June.

“Would you go to old places just to make them look new or bring memories with you when out of the blue.

“I say you give up all that you have and for what you have left you remain glad.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.