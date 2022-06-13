It looks like Sir Rod Stewart is officially in a beef with Elvis Costello, after the latter made disparaging comments about the former’s Queen’s Jubilee performance.

Costello mocked Stewart’s Platinum Party at the Palace performance at a gig in Scotland last week.

“I was in Brighton the other night when the Jubilee was happening,” he told the crowd, to a chorus of boos. “But the show was good, wasn’t it? Wasn’t it? No, it was s***e.”

According to the Mirror, Costello then mocked Stewart’s rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’.

“I mean, I know you all love him and he’s one of yours and everything, but Rod. What the f***?” he said. “I must say, listen we all have bad nights vocally, but for f*** sake, Sweet f***ing Caroline. Are you f***ing kidding me?”

He said after 45 years in show business he knew a thing or two, so: “How is it that nobody suggested Rod sing ‘You Wear It Well’?”

Fans had also criticised Stewart’s performance, with one tweeting: “Oh dear, Rod Stewart has just slaughtered Sweet Caroline at the Jubilee bash. Whoever at the BBC asked Rod to sing that needs the bullet.”

Stewart has clapped back directly at Costello, though.

Dear Elvis @elviscostello, yes my voice was rough cos of Covid. I apologise , I though it better it to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry 😞

By the way where’s your hair gone mate ?????

Sir Rod — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) June 12, 2022

“Dear Elvis, yes my voice was rough cos of Covid,” he wrote. “I apologise, I though [sic] it better it [sic] to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry. By the way where’s your hair gone mate????? Sir Rod.”

For his part, Costello had clarified his remarks were said in jest.

“If you read my actual remark, it was about the wrong-headed idea of asking Sir Rod to pass up ‘You Wear It Well’ to lead a f***ing singalong!” he said. “Have some damn respect. I was joking about the many uncomfortable choices that were overlooked.”

Stewart wasn’t the only iconic performer Costello took a swipe at.

“Listen, Diana Ross had a whole playlist of songs that would have fitted the occasion: ‘You Keep Me Hanging On,’ ‘I’m Living In Shame,'” he said. “I’m not saying ‘Love Child’ – you never heard it from me.”