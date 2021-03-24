Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Sex and music are undeniably two of life’s greatest pleasures. So, it’s comes as little surprise that many, many songs are penned by artists on the subject of two (or more) people getting down and dirty.

In a study which is equally as bizarre as it is riveting, Sapio’s analysis of SongLyrics.com lyrics found that the late Prince is our filthiest artist, with a whopping 79 uses of the word sex in his songs. Other honorable mentions were given to Lil’ Kim, Lady Gaga and (unsurprisingly) R.Kelly.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of some other artists who aren’t shy about dishing the dirt on their sexual escapades.

Justin Bieber – ‘Yummy’

What would this list be without a mention of Justin Bieber who basks in any opportunity he can to dish the dirt on his sex life with wife, Hailey Bieber? While his single ‘Yummy’ may conjure images of ice cream or burgers to mind, Biebs is apparently referring to the taste of none other than his beloved wife.

“What were you thinking of when you wrote that ‘yummy, yummy,’” Ellen DeGeneres asked in an interview with Bieber.

“My sex life,” Bieber replied with a nod.

AC/DC- ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’

Yeah yeah, Acca Dacca infamously claim that ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ is about a car but we’re not sold. The lyrics literally scream S-E-X, “She told me to come, but I was already there. ‘Cause the walls start shaking, the Earth was quaking”. An eagle eyed AC/DC fan even posted a theory to reddit that the song is actually about two women. Take of that what you will.

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Sex positive goddesses, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, bought us one of the filthiest songs of recent time in the form of WAP which we all know stands for, ‘Wet Ass Pussy’. The song caused an uproar amongst conservatives for lyrics such as, “Yeah, you fucking with some wet-ass pussy. Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy”, “I do a kegel while it’s inside” and “make it cream, make me scream”.

Cardi actually addressed the controversy with a hilarious tongue in cheek apology; “Me and Megan would like to give a public apology to all ass eaters.We didn’t want to offend any ass eaters around the world specially offending ya by callin ya a derogatory word such as “ bottom feeder”.This have tough us a lesson and we will never do it again.”

Me and Megan would like to give a public apology to all ass eaters.We didn’t want to offend any ass eaters around the world specially offending ya by callin ya a derogatory word such as “ bottom feeder”.This have tough us a lesson and we will never do it again. pic.twitter.com/xX6Nfhwgo3 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2020

Harry Styles – ‘Watermelon Sugar’

If the title, ‘Watermelon Sugar’ (a common slang metaphor for oral sex) didn’t alert you that the song is about the power of the pussy, the lyrics are a pretty obvious clue. As is Harry Styles licking his lips while tenderly stroking a big slice of bright pink watermelon.

The banger includes the phrases; “Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin’” and “I want your belly and that summer feelin’, I don’t know if I could ever go without”.

Furthermore, Styles added fuel to the fire in an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1.

“Watermelon Sugar, which at this point is out, and everyone’s kind of figured out what it’s about,” says Zane. “The joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure.”

Harry, cryptically replied with a mischievous smirk: “Is that what it’s about? I don’t know.”

“That’s what everyone’s saying. Always good to leave it open to interpretation,” replied Zane to which Harry agreed with, “Oh, yeah. Of course.”

Camille Rowe is Style’s ex-girlfriend and she told ELLE in a 2017 interview that her favourite book is Watermelon Sugar by Richard Brautigan, causing fans to assume that Harry’s song is actually about Camille’s ‘watermelon sugar’.

Lil Wayne feat. Pharrell Williams – ‘Gettin’ Some Head’

LOL at the title, ‘nuff said. Except perhaps the lyrics;

“I was gettin’ some head

Gettin’ gettin’ some head

I was gettin’ some head

Gettin’ gettin’ some head

I was gettin’ some head

Gettin’ gettin’ some head

I was, she’s the kinda girl dat make yo toes fly”

💀💀💀

Nine Inch Nails – ‘Closer’

Not one for subtleness, Nine Inch Nails certainly aren’t beating around the bush with their song ‘Closer’, which features lyrics that are very clearly about a pants-off-dance-off.

“I wanna fuck you like an animal,” Trent Reznor serenades us with.

“I wanna feel you from the inside

I wanna fuck you like an animal

My whole existence is flawed.”

Tommy Lee nailed it when he told Blender Magazine in an interview that ‘Closer ‘is an “all-time fuck song,” he said “Those are pure fuck beats. Trent Reznor knew what he was doing…. You can fuck to it; you can dance to it; and you can break shit to it.”

Reznor revealed in an interview with Vulture that he’s dreading his children finding out about his rampant sex life. “I’m not looking forward to the “Closer” talk [with my kids], which is probably going to happen quicker than I’d like”, he quipped.

Whew, did someone switch off the air con? ‘Cos I am DRIPPING