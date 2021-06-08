Skegss are set to celebrate the release of their second record, Rehearsal, with a national tour — and they’re bringing fellow Space 44 stablemates Pist Idiots along for the ride.

Described as a “thrill ride through the band’s laissez-faire lifestyle and sunkissed narratives of love, friendship and youthful musings”, Skegss helmed Rehearsal at The Grove Studios in Sydney with Grammy-award winning producer Catherine Marks (Foals, Wolf Alice, The Wombats).

The tour is set to kick off on Friday, August 13th at Enmore Theatre in Sydney before heading to Odeon Theatre in Hobart on Saturday, August 21st, Forum in Melbourne on Saturday, August 28th, Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Saturday, September 4th, Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on Friday, September 17th and Astor Theatre in Perth on Saturday, September 18th.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, June 11th at 9 am. You can grab pre-sale tickets on Thursday, June 10th from 9 am.

