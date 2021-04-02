Get the latest Skegss news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Aussie surf-punk favourites and all-around legends Skegss have beat out Justin Bieber for the #1 spot on the ARIA Albums chart.

Yep, Skegss‘ second album Rehearsal has officially topped the ARIA Albums chart just a week after it was released.

“Congratulations to @skegss… on getting to #1 on the ARIA Albums chart,” the official ARIAs Twitter account wrote.

Skegss took over the top spot from Justin Bieber, whose latest album Justice was released on Friday, March 19th. The record reached #1 on the ARIA Albums chart a week later on Friday, March 27th.

One thing that may have contributed to the band usurping one of music’s biggest superstars was the support from Taylor Swift’s fans.

Given that Swift’s sworn enemy Scooter Braun also happens to be Bieber’s manager, we here at Tone Deaf decided to utilise the power of social media to help get Skegss to #1 by appealing to Swift’s loyal fan base.

We tweeted: “Dear @taylorswift13, we know you hate @scooterbraun so we wanted to let you know that @skegss might beat out @justinbieber for #1 in Australia this week. If Skegss do, that’s a win for the good guys, and an L for Scooter. All support appreciated.”

Regardless of who the competition was, it’s safe to say Rehearsal is a bloody banger.

In fact, two tracks from Rehearsal cracked the triple j Hottest 100 of 2020 several months before the album was even released. ‘Fantasising’ landed at #66, while ‘Under The Thunder’ came in at 27.

Given how much success the album has already seen, we know we can’t wait to see what the trio does next.

Check out Skegss celebrating Rehearsal reaching #1: