When Brian Johnson had to temporarily leave the AC/DC lineup due to hearing loss in 2016, a lesser band would have struggled to find a replacement. The Australian icons instead went out and got Axl Rose to fill in.

Rose proved any doubters wrong with a wonderful run with AC/DC on tour that year, and it sounds like his Guns N’ Roses band mate Slash agrees that he performed well.

The guitarist lavished praise on Rose’s time with the hard rockers in a new interview with Classic Rock Magazine (as per Louder Sound). “I came out to a gig in London, and it was phenomenal,” Slash recalled. “I was blown away, especially when he sang the Bon Scott stuff. That was a very proud moment, actually.

Rose had only recently been part of Guns N’ Roses’ surprise reunion but that didn’t mean Slash was conflicted seeing him lead another band so soon afterwards. “Not at all. It was AC/DC, man!” he simply said when asked if he felt weird seeing his band mate in AC/DC.

“The fact that he got asked to do that was very cool. And he worked his ass off doing it, too. He really adhered to the whole AC/DC regimen and pulled it off.”

Slash also confirmed in the interview what all Guns N’ Roses fans want to hear: a new album from the reformed band is genuinely on the way. “There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak,” he insisted, “and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid. It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it.”

Stay tuned for updates on when we’ll be hearing new GnR music.

Check out ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC with Axl Rose: