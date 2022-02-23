Motorhead, Alice Cooper, Iggy Pop, Lenny Kravitz and Michael Jackson are just a few of the high-profile collabs that Slash has under his belt.

And, while some of the Guns N’ Roses guitarist’s collaborations may have earned him critical acclaim, he’s revealed that there’s one in particular that he “probably could have done without doing it.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone India, the legendary rockstar has named a track called ‘Rocktronica’ that he did with EDM artist DJ Chuckie in 2013 as one of his least favourite.

“I think the EDM thing was a stretch for me. I don’t think I was really that into it at the time. And having done it, I look back on it, and I probably could have done without doing it,” he told the publication.

“But it was an interesting learning experience. I learned a little bit about the EDM world while I was doing it. Most of the other stuff that I get into, it’s all music. It could be doing something like working with Michael Jackson [and how that] is very different than if I’m working with Alice Cooper. But it all sort of is relevant. Right? It’s sort of easy to adapt my style into different styles. So we’ll see what comes up down the road. I haven’t done anything super crazy that I can think of besides the EDM thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview Slash addressed the rise of social media has removed the relevance of signing to a record label for an artist.

“I think a lot of kids are doing it on their own, using social networking and doing everything indie-based, and using the different platforms that social networking and SoundCloud and shit like that… YouTube, to put out music as opposed to a label. With a label, you have to sell your soul to the label, especially nowadays, where records don’t necessarily even sell anymore.”

“For a young person going out there to make a record, it’s like the Wild West – you have to figure out a way that you can reach as many people as possible and be able to do it without having any real financial backing. So you have to be creative,” he said.

Watch Slash and DJ Chuckie perform ‘Rocktronica’ live: