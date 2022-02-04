Slash has reminisced on being a teenager and shared a story about dressing up in his mum’s clothes in an effort to get inside an L.A. bar.

During an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, the Guns N’ Roses guitarist spoke about hitting nightclubs with his friend when he was underage.

“One time I went to The Rainbow with Steve Adler, who was my partner in crime back when we were 14 or 15 years old,” he recounted. “We went in and I showed my ID and Steve showed his ID, which I had done for him too, and they let Steve in and they wouldn’t let me in. I was just crushed.”

Despite being rejected from the club, Slash wasn’t ready to give up on the night. He quickly realised that it was ladies night so he went home to “put on a bunch of make-up” and “put on some of my mom’s clothes”.

“I was really drunk, you have to understand… I went back up there – it was ladies’ night – so, I went back and I got in. But the whole thing of it for me was that I was going to go in and pick up on Steven because Steven would screw anything and I thought it would be really funny. I got in and started to realise Steven’s not here, he’s gone,” the guitarist said.

“And this whole black cloud of reality came down. I felt the most vulnerable I’d ever felt. Still to this day, I’ve never felt like that. And then, having to leave and walk down Sunset Boulevard in a dress back to my car… the novelty was done!” He said.

Last month, Slash confirmed that Guns N Roses are releasing new music soon.

“There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak, and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid,” the guitarist said. “It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it,” Slash told Classic Rock.

