Slash lived the rock ‘n roll lifestyle harder than most, but he thinks that the wild antics of Guns N’ Roses wouldn’t go down well today.

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the legendary guitarist insisted that a young Guns N’ Roses would be “cancelled” in the modern age.

“I haven’t actually… thought about it in that context,” he said. “To be honest, I haven’t really thought about all that (scandalous stuff) that much recently. But now that you mention it, most of everything that (Guns N’ Roses) did would’ve gotten us canceled in this day and age.”

Slash continued: “We would not have fared well in this environment, for sure… on so many different levels. But I mean, a lot of things from back then would not be what you consider acceptable at this moment in time.

“I’m just glad that we didn’t have the internet back then! It would’ve been a different world altogether. But anyway, I don’t dwell on all that stuff. It just is what it is.” You can watch the full interview below.

Slash is doing the interview rounds promoting his new coffee table book, The Collection: Slash, which isn’t exactly rock ‘n roll but is available via Gibson Publishing now.

“Few artists have had as profound an impact on modern music as Slash. From Guns N’ Roses to Slash’s Snakepit, Velvet Revolver, and four acclaimed albums with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Slash has brought his inimitable style and swagger to each project,” the official book description states.

“In the process, he has influenced countless guitarists and musicians across generations and genres — and has amassed a staggering collection of about 400 guitars, from holy-grail vintage pieces to prototype Gibson signature models, to guitars made by B.C. Rich®, Guild®, boutique acoustic luthiers, and plenty more besides.”

The Collection: Slash features stylishly illustrated pictures of the musician and his stacked guitar collection, shot by iconic rock photographer Ross Halfin, who has known Slash since the ’80s.

