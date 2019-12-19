Fire up the runway for Santa’s sleigh, get your reindeer well-fed and clear out the chimneys, cause this Slayer ‘Angel of Death’ mix with Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ is going to change your life.

In a twist of fate that nobody saw coming, ‘Angel of Death’ by Slayer and ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham! have been mashed together in a holiday remix.

The vocals from the thrash metal group’s 1986 Reign in Blood opener ‘Angel of Death’ have been meticulously fused with the ubiquitous Christmas tune from the late George Michael’s boy band duo. Not much can be said about the remix apart from the fact that at first, the song sounds like it just shouldn’t exist, and then it grows into something surprisingly catchy.

But that doesn’t make the combination any less jarring — if not altogether nightmare-inducing. The tune is just the music from ‘Last Christmas’ with Slayer singer Tom Araya’s ‘Angel of Death’ lyrics layered on top. Not until around two-thirds of the way through does a chugging metal guitar enter the unlikely sonic scene.

By the end of the mash-up, the familiar ‘Last Christmas’ refrain finally shows up. Listeners have musician Andy Rehfeldt and editor, Tony Colella, to thank for the musical mixture shared to YouTube last week.

“The music was performed and recorded by me, and the vocals were found here,” Rehfeldt writes in the description. Those wishing to encourage the musician further can visit his Patreon webpage.

‘Angel of Death’ is no stranger to being reworked and remastered in unique ways. In 2014, the cut got a blistering banjo cover. A year earlier, a 12-year-old drummed along to the metal song.

So get your hot chocolate at the ready, your festive spirit out and get comfortable, this remix is going to change your world.

Listen to the completely unexpected mash-up of Slayer and Wham! below.