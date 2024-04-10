Enigmatic alternative metal outfit Sleep Token have kicked off their 2024 tour in style with an electrifying first show in Australia, supporting Bring Me the Horizon.

Fans at John Cain Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday night were the first to witness the band’s live prowess this year. The air buzzed with anticipation before erupting into a frenzy as the band delivered a performance that’s already making waves on social media.

Twitter has been ablaze since last night with clips from their Melbourne set, showcasing the band’s intense and emotive stage presence. Watch a few highlights below.

The tour is set to continue with back-to-back shows at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on April 12th and 14th, with additional stops planned across the rest of the country (see full dates below). After the Australian leg, the band will take their show to North America, starting with the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 27th, before returning to the UK for a series of headline arena shows in November.

Sleep Token are currently touring in support of their third album, Take Me Back to Eden, which was released in May 2023 through Spinefarm Records and received mostly positive critical reviews.

“The mysterious group have become one of the scene’s most talked-about bands. Their latest album more than justifies the intrigue,” NME wrote in a five-star review.

Take Me Back to Eden also ended up on many publications’ end-of-year lists in 2023, including NME, Revolver, Kerrang!, and Metal Hammer.

Sleep Token 2024 Australian Tour Dates

With Bring Me the Horizon

Ticket information available via sleep-token.com

April 12th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

April 14th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

April 17th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

April 18th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, VIC

April 20th
Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia, QLD

April 21st
Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia, QLD

