We’re used to seeing Slipknot members masked up, but percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has vowed to continue wearing a mask amid the pandemic, “COVID or not.”

Speaking to Forbes in a new interview, Clown declared that he will continue to don a protective face mask off the stage for the foreseeable future because people are “filthy”.

“I’m not ever going to stop wearing a mask, COVID or not,” Clown said.

“I’ve been in this business 25 years, and people are filthy all over the world. So when I had to be in the studio and I was asked to put on a mask, it didn’t bother me, it was business as usual.”

He added, “I mean I’m glad at least the majority of the world has been profoundly open to the idea of, ‘Hey, when you’re going to be out in public there’s a chance you could be around someone with pneumonia, the flu, or just a nasty cough, why not wear a mask to just protect yourself?’

“We live in a filthy world, and we live in a world where people don’t wash their hands, they wipe their nose and they open the door and then you touch it.

Clown added: “I have four children and I know what it’s like to drop your kid off at school and they come home sick and then you’re sick.”

The comments come following a major loss for Slipknot in the form of former drummer and founding member Joey Jordison, who passed away on July 26th at the age of 46.

The band issued a statement that read, in part, “Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family.”

Slipknot are currently working on the follow-up to their 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind, with Clown explaining: “It’s been a highly intense album-making process because of COVID.

“There’s been lots of testing, there’s been different time frames and different restrictions, and it was business as usual. I don’t believe anyone in the band missed a beat.”

