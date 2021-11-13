Corey Taylor has spoken out about the recent Astroworld tragedy which left nine dead and many more injured after a crowd surge occured during Travis Scott’s concert in Houston last week.

Ahead of performing ‘Wait And Bleed’ during Slipknot’s Welcome To Rockville performance, Corey addressed the event and urged fans to “look after one another” during the show.

“I’m not gonna bring everything down but I feel like it needs to be said,” Corey began.

“One of the wonderful things about this genre, about this audience, about this family is that we look out for one another. This is supposed to be a place of celebration, of love and about looking out for one another.

“And everybody that’s ever been in a fucking mosh pit knows: if somebody goes down, you get ’em right the fuck back up.

“So I want you all to hold on to the memory of those eight souls that we lost. But I also want you to remember this: no matter what show you go to, if you’ve got eyes, you keep ’em open, you keep ’em focused and you look out for one another.”

Meanwhile, Travis Scott has asked fans affected by the Astroworld festival tragedy to email him directly.

In a statement attributed to Scott and his team, the rapper said he wants to provide aid to those affected “as soon as possible”.

“Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy at Astroworld through the appropriate liaisons,” the statement read.

“He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected.”

The statement continues on to request that those who wish to contact Scott and his team for either condolences or aid get in touch via [email protected].

Along with sharing the email address, Scott has also offered to pay for the funeral expenses of those who lost their lives in the crowd surge. He has also partnered with the mental health organisation Better Help to provide free therapy sessions for those affected for a month.

As reported by Billboard, close to 50 lawsuits have already been filed against Scott and related parties including Live Nation, promoter ScoreMore Shows and city and county authorities in Houston, Texas.

Investigations as to who is to blame for the incident are still ongoing with Scott’s lawyer Edwin F. McPherson stating: “Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again.”

