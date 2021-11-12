Travis Scott is asking fans affected by the Astroworld festival tragedy, which left nine dead and over 300 injured, to email him directly.

In a statement attributed to Scott and his team, the rapper said he wants to provide aid to those affected “as soon as possible”.

“Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy at Astroworld through the appropriate liaisons,” the statement read.

“He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected.”

The statement continues on to request that those who wish to contact Scott and his team for either condolences or aid get in touch via [email protected].

Along with sharing the email address, Scott has also offered to pay for the funeral expenses of those who lost their lives in the crowd surge. On top of that, he has partnered with the mental health organisation Better Help to provide free therapy sessions for those affected for a month.

As reported by Billboard, close to 50 lawsuits have already been filed against Scott and related parties including Live Nation, promoter ScoreMore Shows and city and county authorities in Houston, Texas.

Investigations as to who is to blame for the incident are still ongoing with Scott’s lawyer Edwin F. McPherson stating: “Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again.”

