As Slipknot are reportedly gearing up for new music, the band appears to be in a fresh state of mind.

The nu-metal icons have hinted that a new album is on the way, and speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ while in Australia for Knotfest, bassist Vman (Alessandro Venturella) elaborated a little further.

While he wasn’t able to expand specifically on the new music, saying “there’s so much secrecy around things”, he did say the band is hungrier then ever.

“For me personally, I can’t speak for other people in the band, but there was a time where you’d get to a show or a tour and there’d be a bit of a lull in mental creativity,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“But now, there’s that enthusiasm; I’m like, ‘Let’s try this today. Let’s run through this today. Let’s work on this new song!’ It hadn’t been like that for a very long time.

“For the fans, they get to see something where everyone is super locked in. That’s not to say that on previous projects we haven’t done great things because we have, but it’s different. People change. Things are moving. Having the excitement when you do write a record or you do all get together, there’s so much love and passion inside of it and ultimately, the fans get a better product.”

Slipknot’s last album came in 2022 with The End, So Far, which was a commercial and critical success, debuting at No. 1 on charts around the world including Australia.

Check out our review of Knotfest in Melbourne here.

The final leg of the 2025 Knotfest tour goes ahead this Saturday 8th March at Sydney’s Centennial Park. It has also been announced this week that California hardcore outfit, Drain, will perform at the Sydney leg, as the band are already in the country for New Bloom Fest.