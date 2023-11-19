Knotfest is returning to Australia in 2024.

Following a hugely successful, sold-out inaugural run in 2023, Knotfest is coming back to Australia for a second edition next year. The festival will head to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in March (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 23rd at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 21st at 10am local time.

Some serious rock and metal music titans will hit the East Coast for Knotfest 2024.

Next year’s festival is headlined by Pantera and Disturbed, with Lamb of God, Halestorm, Asking Alexandria, Thy Art Is Murder and more backing them up. You can view the full lineup below.

Fans of Pantera won’t want to miss this one: the thrash metal icons haven’t performed in Australia since all the way back in 1996, making this a once in a generation opportunity.

It hasn’t been as long since Chicago hard rockers Disturbed were in this country, but it’s still been eight years since their last appearance in Australia.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

From closer to home, Thy Art Is Murder and Speed, both hailing from Sydney, and Melbourne metalcore favourites Windwaker, will all bring explosive energy to Knotfest.

Knotfest organisers have also announced that next year’s festival will feature the debut of the revamped Knotfest Museum, which celebrates Slipknot‘s acclaimed 25-year career.

Knotfest 2024

Presented by Destroy All Lines, TEG Live & Finely Tuned

Early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, November 21st (10am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, November 23rd (9am local time)

Tickets available via knotfest.com/australia

March 21st

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

March 23rd

Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW

March 24th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD

Lineup

Pantera | Disturbed | Lamb of God | Halestorm

The Hu | Asking Alexandria | Wage War | Escape the Fate

Thy Art Is Murder | Skindred | Speed | Windwaker

Brand of Sacrifice | King Parrot