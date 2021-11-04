Slipknot were forced to pause a concert in Arizona earlier this week after fans started a fire in the mosh pit.

The band were performing ‘All Out Life’ during a Knotfest sideshow on Tuesday evening when the blaze erupted.

According to Exclaim, several concertgoers quite literally fanned the flames by throwing rubbish and the venue’s lounge chairs onto the pile.

From there, the show was paused for 30 minutes while the fire was put out, leading Slipknot to have to cut ‘Duality’ and ‘Spit It Out’ from their setlist. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

In other news, last month frontman Corey Taylor revealed that a new Slipknot album is almost here, saying that it is “pretty much done.”

“I’d say probably 80 per cent [done]. We are finishing up some music, I’ve got a couple more songs to sing…” Tayor said during an appearance on The Eddie Trunk Podcast.

“However, I will say this, don’t be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new. More of a, ‘Let’s bludgeon everybody and remind them why we’re still Slipknot’ kind of vibe,” he continued.

“This will be the release before we actually get to the single. This is a little teaser to give people a taste, kind of like with what we did with ‘All Out Life,’ but in a way that we didn’t put ‘All Out Life’ on the album, this will actually be on the album, and I’m pretty stoked.”

“It’s going to remind people why they love Slipknot.”

Check out footage from the fire at Slipknot’s Arizona concert: