Tortilla Man has been a member of Slipknot for months now, and while the band have still never officially revealed his identity, any theories that it might not be Michael Pfaff have now been put to bed.

For months after he replaced Chris Fehen after his firing from the band upon instigating a legal battle, speculation about the identity of Tortilla Man led to many theories on the internet.

Now, any doubt that Michael Pfaff is the new member of the band has been dismissed, with Slipknot accidentally a whole bunch of new merch for a virtual pop-up- shop.

The PRP reports that when the online shop was first launched, the item description for Tortilla Man’s gaiter was listed as “Pfaff Neck Gaiter Face Cover”, which was screenshotted by several eager fans.

The description has since changed to “New Guy Neck Gaiter Face Covering”, but look it’s probably about time the band gave up the ghost and just confirmed Pfaff is the man.

Things appeared to be pretty clear when an unmasked photo of Clown, Jay Weinberg and “Tortilla Man” was snapped earlier this year while touring the Postojna Cave Park in Slovenia amid their European tour with Behemoth.

A signature in one of the pictures drawn by the unknown member appeared to read ‘Pfaff’ on the visitor registry.

Famous for wearing masks while performing, the band’s frontman Corey Taylor recently put a message out to people around the world, calling on everyone to “stop whining and put your masks on“.

Mask wearing has been a divisive topic both in Australia and overseas, but amid the global pandemic things are pretty black and white for Taylor.

“My country’s loaded with these dumbasses that think it is some sort of political standpoint or some sort of partisan garbage,” he said.

“And I’m just like, ‘Are you serious?’ Just because you haven’t had anyone in your life affected by it doesn’t mean that it’s not a real thing.”

