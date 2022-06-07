Even the biggest musicians get starstruck sometimes. While appearing on The Eric Zane Show Podcast last week, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor discussed an unforgettable live collaboration that really impacted his life.

After explaining that he loves performing covers of other artist’s songs, Taylor tried to choose just one as being particularly memorable because he got to play it with a member of the original band.

“I will say, obviously, one of my favorite songs of all time is ‘Would?’ by Alice in Chains, and I got to play that with Jerry Cantrell one night at a Camp Freddy show many, many moons ago,” he revealed. “And it was probably the highlight of my life.”

Taylor explained that Cantrell initially didn’t fancy joining him onstage but was eventually talked into it. “And I was just, like, ‘This is my moment.’ It’s still to me one of my favourite, favourite moments,” he recalled.

Check out Corey Taylor and Jerry Cantrell’s collaboration:

The metal legend has never hid his love for Alice in Chains, calling them “one of the greatest rock bands that ever was” during An Intimate Evening with Corey Taylor in Conversation: Ultimate Fan Q&A last year.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I don’t just mean that from a grunge standpoint, or metal, or anything like that,” he declared back then. “They revolutionised so much musically, and they inspired me to change the way I write music. Full stop, period, the end of the sentence.”

In Slipknot news, Taylor offered an update to fans during the band’s concert in Cincinnati, Ohio earlier this month about new music. After first confirming that Slipknot’s new album is definitely coming, Taylor then informed the crowd, “Now, we don’t have an exact date on it, but I’m here to tell you, you’re not gonna be waiting very, very fucking long. I promise you, you will have new fucking Slipknot music very fucking soon.”

The forthcoming album will follow 2019’s sixth studio album We Are Not Your Kind, which topped the charts in the U.K., U.S., and Australia. It also charted in the top five around the world, including in Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.

Check out Corey Taylor’s on The Eric Zane Show Podcast: