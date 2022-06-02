It’s been three years since the release of the last Slipknot album but it sounds like its follow-up will be out “very soon.”

Lead singer Corey Taylor offered an update to fans during the band’s concert in Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday, June 1st (see below).

After first confirming that Slipknot’s new album is definitely coming, Taylor then informed the crowd, “Now, we don’t have an exact date on it, but I’m here to tell you, you’re not gonna be waiting very, very fucking long. I promise you, you will have new fucking Slipknot music very fucking soon.”

The metal icons then burst into the track ‘The Chapeltown Rag’, which was released as a non-album single last year. There’s no word on whether it will be added to any new LP.

The forthcoming album will follow 2019’s sixth studio album We Are Not Your Kind, which topped the charts in the U.K., U.S., and Australia. It also charted in the top five around the world, including in Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

Earlier this year, Taylor discussed the sonic direction of the new Slipknot album. “It’s really killer, man. It’s darker than We Are Not Your Kind, but there’s a ton of melody,” he said back then. “I’ve been telling everybody that it’s like a heavier version of Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses).

It’s got so many textures and layers. The heavy stuff has attack but the melodic stuff you can just sink your teeth in; there’s a lot of great melodies and hooks. I’m really, really excited for people to hear it.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

One member of Slipknot who’s pretty busy away from recording new music is Sid Wilson. The keyboardist confirmed that he’s having a baby with Kelly Osbourne last month. He took to social media to share the happy news, posting an ultrasound picture, captioned with love heart and family emojis.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.