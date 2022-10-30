To celebrate their upcoming fifth album, Slowly Slowly – one of them at least – will be performing special acoustic launch shows.

Titled Daisy Chain, the album is set to drop on Friday, November 4th (pre-order here). Following its release, the band’s Ben Stewart will perform songs from the new album, as well as fan favourites, in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below).

“With the help of our dear friend Sam Elliott, we have reimagined a slew of songs, both old & new, across vastly different landscapes,” Stewart says. “The songs have been stripped down to the feelings in which they started, enjoying some R&R in the piano spotted dreamscapes we have newly built for them. Order a wine, wear something nice, it’s going to be sophisticated. Real f*cking sophisticated.”

Slowly Slowly have also announced screenings of their documentary Back To Basics, Back On My Bullsh*t. After the official premiere in Melbourne this coming weekend sold out within minutes, fans will now be able to watch the doc – which charts the band’s creative journey over the last several years – from the comfort of their own living rooms, with online screenings available on Wednesday, November 9th (tickets here).

“Oh how one recoils when forced to watch themselves back. I guess this is why bands don’t do this sort of thing very often? But for those who follow us closely, for those who care about us as artists and performers, I imagine this will be of value,” Stewart explains.

“The last few years were as tumultuous as we have known and it feels like a bookending of sorts to release this piece. This serves just as much a time capsule of where we are now as also a road sign to where we are headed—I think I quite like both.

“And most of all, I love our fans and this seems like a moment we can celebrate them on screen, where they should be. We look forward to sitting in discomfort, surrounded by the comfort of those who keep us going. Wonderful stuff!”

Slowly Slowly 2022 Daisy Chain Acoustic Shows

Tickets on sale now at slowlyslowlyband.com

Monday, November 7th

The Vanguard, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, November 8th

Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, November 10th

Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD