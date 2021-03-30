Aussie alt favourites Slowly Slowly have upped the ante by announcing a stack of new dates and venue upgrades for their upcoming national headline tour.
Fresh off having played alongside Australian music mainstays like Ocean Alley and Maddy Jane at Live At the Bowl, the quartet will head across the country for a string of shows in June and July.
It’s safe to say the group has been riding high since releasing their latest album Race Car Blues – Chapter 2 back in February. The record was met with critical acclaim, and along with their previous album, 2020’s Race Car Blues, has achieved over 11 million streams collectively.
Both the records are set to be celebrated throughout the tour since the pandemic hindered the promotion of Race Car Blues.
“With RCB being out in the world for over a year now, we’re so eager to finally be able to give this album the tour and live show it deserves,” said Slowly Slowly bassist Alex Quayle.
Meanwhile, vocalist Ben Stewart explained how Race Car Blues – Chapter 2 captures the heart of the band.
“[It’s] always been the ultimate aim for the band to celebrate the music we love – anthemic heart on sleeve songwriting – but across a broad spectrum of genres. Having no creative ceiling for this project only pushed that ethos further….Chapter 2 pushes the envelope a little further in every direction – heavier, more pop sensibility and a deeper dive into intimate solo songs,” he said.
Check out ‘The Level’ by Slowly Slowly:
Slowly Slowly – Race Care Blues Tour
Friday, June 4th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Thursday, June 10th
170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC
Friday, June 11th
170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC SOLD OUT
Sunday, June 13th
170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC
Friday, June 18th
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA SOLD OUT
Saturday, June 19th
Badlands Bar, Perth, WA
Friday, July 2nd
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Friday, July 9th
Odean Theatre, Hobart, TAS
Saturday, July 10th
Saloon Bar, Launceston, TAS