Aussie alt favourites Slowly Slowly have upped the ante by announcing a stack of new dates and venue upgrades for their upcoming national headline tour.

Fresh off having played alongside Australian music mainstays like Ocean Alley and Maddy Jane at Live At the Bowl, the quartet will head across the country for a string of shows in June and July.

It’s safe to say the group has been riding high since releasing their latest album Race Car Blues – Chapter 2 back in February. The record was met with critical acclaim, and along with their previous album, 2020’s Race Car Blues, has achieved over 11 million streams collectively.

Both the records are set to be celebrated throughout the tour since the pandemic hindered the promotion of Race Car Blues.

“With RCB being out in the world for over a year now, we’re so eager to finally be able to give this album the tour and live show it deserves,” said Slowly Slowly bassist Alex Quayle.

Meanwhile, vocalist Ben Stewart explained how Race Car Blues – Chapter 2 captures the heart of the band.

“[It’s] always been the ultimate aim for the band to celebrate the music we love – anthemic heart on sleeve songwriting – but across a broad spectrum of genres. Having no creative ceiling for this project only pushed that ethos further….Chapter 2 pushes the envelope a little further in every direction – heavier, more pop sensibility and a deeper dive into intimate solo songs,” he said.

Check out ‘The Level’ by Slowly Slowly:

Slowly Slowly – Race Care Blues Tour

Friday, June 4th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, June 10th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, June 11th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC SOLD OUT

Sunday, June 13th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, June 18th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA SOLD OUT

Saturday, June 19th

Badlands Bar, Perth, WA

Friday, July 2nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, July 9th

Odean Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, July 10th

Saloon Bar, Launceston, TAS