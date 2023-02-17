Melbourne-based pop punk rockers Slowly Slowly have covered the blink-182 classic ‘I Miss You’ for their first Like a Version in years.

Ben Stewart, Patrick Murphy, Albert Doan and Alex Quayle of Slowly Slowly removed some of the more emo-esque elements of the song and refreshed it with a melodic indie take.

“Blink 182 is the fabric that brings our band together, we all have different tastes but Blink is the unifying force behind Slowly Slowly,” Slowly Slowly front man Ben said of the song choice.

The band’s previous Like A Version performance was back in 2019 when they covered Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” in a live edition in front of hundreds of people at triple j’s Good Az Friday in Melbourne Town Hall.

This time around, the band shared that they felt more prepared and the experience was much less nerve-wracking.

“I feel a bit more prepared this time,” Ben said.

“Today was much less chaotic and more comfortable,” Pat agreed.

Slowly Slowly’s latest album Daisy Chain was released in November last year an, showcases the band’s signature sound of emotive lyrics, catchy hooks, and gritty punk rock energy. Fans across Australia can look forward to experiencing this in person when the band kicks off their headline tour Daisy Chain in May.

Both American emo band Turnover and Melbourne pop-punk band Between You & Me will be joining Slowly Slowly on three out of four tour dates. Turnover, who are returning to Australia for the first time in five years, will be supporting their recent album ‘Myself In The Way’, while Between You & Me will continue their tour to promote their 2021 album ‘Armageddon’.

Slowly Slowly’s ‘Daisy Chain’ Australian tour

With support from Turnover and Between You and Me.

Tickets on sale via the band’s website.

Friday, May 5th

Magnet House, Perth, WA

Thursday, May 25th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, May 26th

Forum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, May 27th

UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Watch Slowly Slowly cover blink-182:

