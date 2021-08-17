Melbourne’s Slowly Slowly have put their future touring plans “on hold” amid frontman Ben Stewart’s health battles.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce that the rest of The Race Var Blues Tour is officially cancelled due to current health challenges for frontman Ben Stewart,” the statement read.

Since announcing the tour back in January 2020, the band have been forced to reschedule five times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now they’ve made the call to pull the plug completely to allow Ben Stewart to focus on his health.

“With a sixth reschedule also in sight due to ongoing COVID restrictions along the east coast, the compounding of a new health hurdle for Ben has forced the cancelling of all remaining dates and refunding of tickets,” the statement continued.

“After many attempts at shifting dates and shuffling venue capacities to make these shows happen, we hope you kno that we gave it everything we had. While we’re all hopeful for Ben’s full recovery, it’s important that he takes some time to place his full focus on his health. With this in mind, plans for Slowly Slowly need to be put on hold for the time being.”

Slowly Slowly were set to play four sold-out Melbourne shows in early September. Realistically, these shows would have been rescheduled as Melbourne is currently set to stay locked down until at least Thursday, September 2nd.

You can read the statement in its entirety below.

