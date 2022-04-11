Punk rockers Sly Withers has announced their very own music festival hitting Perth over three nights this year.

Fresh from touring their most recent album, Gardens, around Australia, the four-piece will host SIDEFEST 2022 at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel across three huge nights from May 6th to May 8th.

The venue takeover will be headlined by Sly Withers themselves alongside a stacked lineup of Aussie artists: Ruby Fields, Hope D, Teenage Joans, Adam Newling, and Moaning Lisa are just some of the names set to play SIDEFEST next month.

Accompanying the main lineup will be local WA artists, acoustic performances, and guest DJs, with more names set to be announced.

“We’re so excited to bring all these dope bands to Perth for what is probably going to be the best weekend in the history of weekends,” Sly Withers co-frontman Sam Blitvich says. “It’s a dream come true to be able to help curate such a special event with a bunch of mates new and old.”

The event will be the first major interstate lineup held in Perth since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. Tickets for SIDEFEST 2022 are on sale now via sidequest.com.au. Fans can buy tickets for each night night or for the entire weekend.

Sly Withers released their second studio album, Gardens, last year to positive reviews. It debuted at number 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming the band’s debut chart appearance in their home country. Songs like ‘Clarks’ and ‘Clarkson’ have made them triple j favourites, with the latter placing 69th in last year’s Hottest 100.

SIDEFEST 2022

Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale from sidequest.com.au

SLY WITHERS

RUBY FIELDS

HOPE D

TEENAGE JOANS

BEDDY RAYS

OLD MERVS

TOWNS

ADAM NEWLING

NOAH DILLON (ACOUSTIC)

PAINT

URSULA

MOANING LISA

MIA JUNE

GIRL FROM MARS

DARCIE HAVEN

+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED