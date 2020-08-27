At least we can say that they were warned that the world was gonna roll em. Our fallen angels Smash Mouth have found themselves in hot water following their controversial appearance at South Dakota’s Sturgis Rally.

Earlier this month the band performed at the festival that saw approximately 460,000 vehicles show up for a 10-day event where social distance-procedures and mask-wearing were virtually ignored.

Unsurprisingly, over 100 coronavirus cases have been traced back to the event — and Smash Mouth are copping the brunt of the criticism.

The band recently took to Instagram to shared a peppered bit of hate mail, alongside a smashed up copy of the band’s 1997 debut Fush Yu Mang. The post is captioned “recent fan mail.”

It’s pretty indecipherable what the letter actually says. All that is clear is that whichever bard penned the letter offered a smorgasbord of profanities.

It can be presumed that the letter was penned in response to frontman Steve Harwell’s apathetic and irresponsible response to the pandemic. “Now we’re all here together tonight. And we’re being human once again. Fuck that COVID shit,” he shared during the Sturgis performance.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, a South Dakota Health Department spokesperson said they’ve now found at least “40 coronavirus cases connected to the annual rally.”

Health officials have struggled to get an accurate reading of coronavirus cases as bikers from across the country were in attendance. It has been reported that at least 103 connected cases have also spread to Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

An analysis of anonymous cellphone data from Camber Systems, has revealed that 61 percent of all the counties in the U.S. have been visited by someone who attended Sturgis.

God bless America, land of the free.