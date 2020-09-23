Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new clothing line collaboration to mark the 25th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

Their iconic third album was released on October 23rd, 1995. It contained some of the band’s most famous singles, including ‘1979’, ‘Tonight, Tonight’, and ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’.

According to Stereogum, to mark the big milestone, Billy Corgan and his band mates have launched a merchandise collaboration with skate wear brand HUF, which will be available on Thursday, September 24th.

“Our Smashing Pumpkins collaboration pays tribute to the Mellon Collie album on its 25-year anniversary and pulls inspiration from some of SP’s most influential work throughout the 90s,” HUF said in a statement.

The band’s aforementioned singles feature heavily on the designs. The collection includes a button-up top based on ‘Tonight, Tonight’, as well as a ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ long sleeve t-shirt.

A Mellon Collie Skate Deck and an Infinite Sadness tote bag are also up for grabs. Both of these feature the famous ‘Victorian star girl’ as seen on the original album’s cover.

Smashing Pumpkins fans will also be able to purchase a vintage mechanic jacket based on the song ‘Zero’. Corgan has also contributed a hand-drawn band logo for a guitar pink collection.

Take a look at the full HUF look book for the Smashing Pumpkins collection on their Instagram.

It’s all the Pumpkins can do to commemorate the 25th anniversary. Back in 2018, Corgan had discussed his hopes of embarking on a 25th anniversary live tour to play Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. This now isn’t a current possibility due to the coronavirus crisis.

The merchandise collaboration isn’t the only thing the band are dropping this year. Smashing Pumpkins are set to release a new double album, titled Cyr, on November 27th. Comprised of 20 tracks, it will mark the group’s first full-length project since 2018’s Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

Check out ‘1979’ by Smashing Pumpkins: