Smashing Pumpkins have announced the release of their eleventh studio album, Cyr. The record will arrive on Friday, November 27th via Sumerian.

Cyr is set to be a double album, comprised of 20 tracks. It features the bands previously released singles ‘Cyr’ and ‘The Colour of Love’ which were unveiled last month. It marks the band’s first studio album since 2017’s SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN.

The record was produced by Billy Corgan in Chicago and was performed with founding members James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Preorder the album here and check out the tracklist below:

1. The Colour of Love

2. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict

3. Cyr

4. Dulcet in E

5. Wrath

6. Ramona

7. Anno Satana

8 Birch Grove

9. Wyttch

10. Starrcraft

11. Purple Blood

12. Save Your Tears

13 Telegenix

14. Black Forest, Black Hills

15. Adrennalynne

16. Haunted

17. The Hidden Sun

18. Schaudenfreud

19. Tyger, Tyger

20. Minerva

Plans to release a double album were previously revealed by Corgan in an interview with Tennessean earlier this year. The interview saw Corgan refer to Cyr as “the first real album” since the band’s reunion, throwing some immaculate shade at the band’s lacklustre 2018 effort.