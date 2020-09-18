Smashing Pumpkins have announced the release of their eleventh studio album, Cyr. The record will arrive on Friday, November 27th via Sumerian.
Cyr is set to be a double album, comprised of 20 tracks. It features the bands previously released singles ‘Cyr’ and ‘The Colour of Love’ which were unveiled last month. It marks the band’s first studio album since 2017’s SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN.
The record was produced by Billy Corgan in Chicago and was performed with founding members James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.
Preorder the album here and check out the tracklist below:
1. The Colour of Love
2. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict
3. Cyr
4. Dulcet in E
5. Wrath
6. Ramona
7. Anno Satana
8 Birch Grove
9. Wyttch
10. Starrcraft
11. Purple Blood
12. Save Your Tears
13 Telegenix
14. Black Forest, Black Hills
15. Adrennalynne
16. Haunted
17. The Hidden Sun
18. Schaudenfreud
19. Tyger, Tyger
20. Minerva
Plans to release a double album were previously revealed by Corgan in an interview with Tennessean earlier this year. The interview saw Corgan refer to Cyr as “the first real album” since the band’s reunion, throwing some immaculate shade at the band’s lacklustre 2018 effort.
“This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, Machina, where me, James [Iha] and Jimmy [Chamberlin] worked on something for a very long time,” Corgan explained. “It’s got a greater conceptual base, and it’s probably a wider swath of music.”