Maine rapper and producer Spose has delivered a mashup of Jay-Z’s landmark retirement album, The Black Album against a soundscape of Smashing Pumpkins songs dubbed Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness.
Though the name is a play on The Pumpkins’ 1995 record Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, mash-up uses career-spanning material.
It’s a homage to Danger Mouse’ beloved 2004 project The Grey Album, which mashed up The Black Album with The Beatles 1968 LP, The White Album.
OK SO INSTAGRAM WONT LET ME POST AUDIO CLIP BUT In June 2020 I was very stressed and couldn’t focus on making my own music. So, for fun, I started making a mash up album of my favorite band The Smashing Pumpkins and my favorite rapper Jay-Z. I really enjoyed the challenge and solving the puzzle of which songs, and which parts of songs, would go together well, etc. And so, before I give you all my new music, I present to you ‘Marcy Projects and the Infinite Sadness,’ my love letter to two of my favorite things on Earth. Download or stream at spjayz.com Artwork by Steve Gendron @crookedstreetart LINK IS IN MY BIO TOO
Check out Marcy Projects and the Infinite Sadness:
- ‘Interlude / Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’
- ‘Change Clothes / I Am One’
- ‘Public Service Announcement / Cherub Rock’
- ‘Allure / Tonight, Tonight’
- ‘Threat / Mayonaise’
- ‘Encore / X.Y.U.’
- ‘Moment of Clarity / Today’
- ’99 Problems / Porcelina of the Vast Oceans’
- ‘What More Can I Say / Hummer’
- ‘Justify My Thug / Ava Adore’
- ‘Lucifer / The Aeroplane Flies High’
- ‘Dirt Off Your Shoulder / Eye’
- ‘December 4th / Heavy Metal Machine’
- ‘My First Song / Marquis In Spades’