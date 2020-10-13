Maine rapper and producer Spose has delivered a mashup of Jay-Z’s landmark retirement album, The Black Album against a soundscape of Smashing Pumpkins songs dubbed Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness.

Though the name is a play on The Pumpkins’ 1995 record Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, mash-up uses career-spanning material.

It’s a homage to Danger Mouse’ beloved 2004 project The Grey Album, which mashed up The Black Album with The Beatles 1968 LP, The White Album.

Check out Marcy Projects and the Infinite Sadness: