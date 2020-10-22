On the 25th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Smashing Pumpkins have announced a sequel concept album to the same.

It hasn’t been long since Smashing Pumpkins announced their double-album, CYR, due out on Friday, November 27th. The band, however, is showing no signs of stopping.

To mark the 25th anniversary of their third studio album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness this weekend, Smashing Pumpkins have announced a sequel concept album to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina.

While no details are out yet, the band has confirmed that the upcoming album will consist of a whopping 33 songs. The expected release date is late 2021.

But that’s not all. Along with the release of the sequel album, the band has also announced a Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness World tour, slated for 2021. Of course, had it not been for the pandemic, said tour would have coincided with the 25th anniversary of the release of the album. This makes up for it, we’d say.

That’s not to say that the momentous milestone in the band’s career is without celebration. Smashing Pumpkins are all set to release their 11th studio album, CYR, in November. Speaking to Tennessean earlier this year about CYR, front-man Billy Corgan referred to the release as their “first real album” since their reunion.

“This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, Machina, where me, James [Iha] and Jimmy [Chamberlin] worked on something for a very long time,” Corgan explained. “It’s got a greater conceptual base, and it’s probably a wider swath of music.”

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe sometime later, Corgan also said: “I think this is the music that’s coming out now is the things that have taken root. We’ve gone back to just being ourselves.”

Check out Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness by Smashing Pumpkins: