Saturday Night Live has joined the KPop Demon Hunters hype train, parodying the hit animated film in a sketch that somehow made brunch, demons, and K-pop all make sense.

The bit centered on four friends, including host Bad Bunny, chatting over brunch at a trendy New York restaurant. When his character Thomas confesses he likes KPop Demon Hunters, his friends are confused. “You don’t even have kids,” one points out.

“It’s actually not for kids,” Thomas insists. “It’s for smart adults.”

As the table talk spirals into a passionate defense of the movie’s soundtrack, Thomas delivers the line of the night. “In KPop Demon Hunters, songs are not just songs,” he says. “They are weapons. What else is gonna save you from demons, you idiot?”

Things only get weirder from there. Bowen Yang crashes the brunch dressed as one of the movie’s demons, possessing Sarah Sherman by breaking into the viral hit “Soda Pop”. Luckily, the trio behind the film’s music — Huntr/x, aka EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna — happen to be nearby. They leap into action, performing “Golden” to banish the demon in true cinematic fashion.

It marked Huntr/x’s first-ever live appearance, and albeit an abridged version, it won fans over. The good news? Fans won’t have to wait long for a full performance, as the trio are set to make their Tonight Show debut this Tuesday.