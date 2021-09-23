Snoop Dogg has called out the 2021 Emmys for neglecting to award any actors of colour.

Despite a record-breaking 49 non-white nominees, white actors won all 12 of the lead and supporting actor and actress categories across drama, comedy and limited series.

Although Michaela Coel won Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for I May Destroy You, she lost to Kate Winslet in the Outstanding Actress category.

Meanwhile, some of the other nominated black actors who did not receive any awards include Kevin Hart, Daniel Kaluuya, Morgan Freeman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Uzo Aduba and the late Michael K. Williams.

Now, Snoop has hit out at the Emmys via Instagram, saying: “Then U wonder why I say fuckall these bullshit ass award shows they not for us Emmy these nuts in ya mouth.”

Along with his caption, Snoop also shared a photo of the nearly 40 actors of colour who were nominated.

Snoop isn’t the only hip hop artist to have criticised the awards, as 50 Cent also spoke out in a since-deleted post.

“Listen the Emmy’s still has a separate bathroom for coloured folks,” he wrote.

“I’m gonna put the NAACP awards on the air at the same time and fuck up there numbers. No they really should be afraid of me I’m different.”

