The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest taking place in Miami, Florida at the very end of this month just took an unexpected turn as iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has been listed as the opening act for Guns N’ Roses.

Headlined by Aerosmith last year for its launch, Super Bowl Music Fest once again aims to serve as a fiery night of celebration prior to the NFL Super Bowl and its legendary Halftime Show.

Fans of Rock have grown increasingly distant towards the state of the Halftime Show, which in recent years has been quite reluctant to book rock acts, and instead has leant more towards Pop. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are poised to take the Halftime Show stage in front of a worldwide audience, while Guns N’ Roses are set to represent rock in the event before football’s biggest night.

Listen to ‘Who Am I (What’s My Name) by Snoop Dogg below

The fest’s co-executive producer, Amit Dhawan, said, “The Super Bowl is America’s biggest cultural moment, so it attracts people from a variety of different worlds — it also is a mix of local, national, and international guests. We plan Super Bowl Music Fest to appeal to the broad demographic of Super Bowl weekend and book different genres nightly — this year, we have hip-hop for EA Sports Bowl on Thursday, classic rock on Friday, and global pop on Saturday.”

Guns N’ Roses welcomed the rapper to the bill in a post on social media and Snoop shared the news as well, urging his fans to “light one up” and get their tickets.

The Super Bowl itself will be played on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The teams competing for the championship trophy will be determined after this Sunday’s conference championship games (Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs / Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers) have finished.