Snow Machine is back, and this time it’s bigger, wilder, and ready to turn Queenstown into the ultimate snow-covered rave once again.

From September 9th to 14th, the beloved winter festival returns to Aotearoa, packing its signature après-all-day chaos with a lineup that feels tailor-made for high-altitude hedonism. Whether you’re carving up the slopes, sinking a mid-mountain beer, or losing your mind to Amyl and the Sniffers at 2,000 meters, this is the kind of festival where FOMO isn’t just a possibility – it’s a guarantee.

This year’s bill delivers the perfect mix of chaos and class, featuring international dancefloor king Claptone, drum and bass maestro Netsky, festival queen Mallrat, and party-starting legends like Luude, Hot Dub Time Machine, and Odd Mob. Did we mention Amyl and the Sniffers? That’s right, Snow Machine is getting a full-throttle punk injection in an exclusive NZ show, because what’s a festival at altitude without some reckless abandon?

With stage takeovers from Poof Doof Ski Club, Thick As Thieves, Revolver Sundays, and Electric Rush, expect the kind of DJ sets that make you forget how much your legs hurt from skiing all day.

It’s not just the music lineup that’s bringing the mayhem – Snow Machine is stacked with unhinged events that turn a normal ski trip into something straight out of an après-ski fever dream.

The infamous Welcome Party at AJ Hackett Bungy Kawarau Bridge is back, where you can watch your mates (or yourself, if you’re game) take a freefall while DJs keep the adrenaline pumping. The Polar Bare Challenge is returning for its fourth year, because nothing says “festival experience” like bombing down The Remarkables in nothing but your swimwear.

There’s also the Cowboys and Cowgirls on the Snow party for those who want to yeehaw their way down the mountain, and for the night owls, the after-dark ski sessions with full-scale productions on the slopes will ensure you never want to take your boots off.

For those looking to mix their beats with a little luxury, Queenstown’s adventure offerings are in full swing. Heli-skiing, jet boating, skydiving, and canyon swinging are all on the cards, ensuring that when you’re not shredding the dance floor, you can be hurling yourself off some sort of cliff—because why not? If heart-stopping adrenaline isn’t your thing, a scenic helicopter tour or a visit to Otago’s world-famous wineries might be more your speed.

Snow Machine offers five and seven-day packages, including accommodation, ski passes, and festival tickets, starting from $999, with ticket-only options available for $499. Presale kicks off at 1PM AEDT on February 24th, with general on-sale following at 1PM AEDT on February 25th.

Full information on the complete packages is available here.

SNOW MACHINE 2025

Queenstown, Aotearoa, New Zealand

Tuesday, September 9th – Sunday, September 14th, 2025

Artists

Each night, from September 11th to 13th, festival-goers can party at the Snow Machine main arena with:

Amyl and The Sniffers (NZ Exclusive) | Argonaut | Baby J

Ben Silver | Beverly Kills | Body Ocean | Boogs | Brian Fantana

Casey Leaver | Claptone | Dannika Peach

Hot Dub Time Machine | Jimi The Kween | Lenni Vibe

Luude | Mallrat | Mell Hall | Montel2099 | Netsky | Odd Mob

Bribera | Savage | Spacey Space | T-Rek | What So Not

Plus stage takeovers from Poof Doof Ski Club, Thick As Thieves, Revolver Sundays, and Electric Rush.