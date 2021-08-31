Another Hottest 100 was done and dusted on Saturday and while the year 2020 was a dud, the music produced certainly wasn’t. We saw the incredibly popular Glass Animals top the list and the guys stoked reaction on social media made their triumph even more endearing.

In fact, there was quite a few delightful reactions on social media from the artists who achieved top spots, notably the pure glee written all over Jungle Giant’s face as they bounced around together to their song which ranked number 8.

We’ve taken the leg work out of checking the artists responses to their rankings by listing some of the best for you below.

#1 – Glass Animals

(side note: after taking out the top spot, the boys best be booking a tattoo appointment, stat.)

#2 – Spacey Jane

#3 – Flume

#4 – Ball Park Music

#7 – G FLIP

#8 – The Jungle Giants

#9 – Hilltop Hoods

Check out the winning song, ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals, below.

