Another Hottest 100 was done and dusted on Saturday and while the year 2020 was a dud, the music produced certainly wasn’t. We saw the incredibly popular Glass Animals top the list and the guys stoked reaction on social media made their triumph even more endearing.

In fact, there was quite a few delightful reactions on social media from the artists who achieved top spots, notably the pure glee written all over Jungle Giant’s face as they bounced around together to their song which ranked number 8.

We’ve taken the leg work out of checking the artists responses to their rankings by listing some of the best for you below.

#1 – Glass Animals

(side note: after taking out the top spot, the boys best be booking a tattoo appointment, stat.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glass Animals (@glassanimals)

honestly can’t believe it.

thank you so much to every single one of you that voted, listened and supported. and thank you to @triplej for being behind us from the start – the perfect place to see these new tats.

it’s all a bit much for this time on a Saturday morning XXX — Glass Animals (@GlassAnimals) January 23, 2021

#2 – Spacey Jane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by spacey jane (@spacey_jane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by spacey jane (@spacey_jane)

#3 – Flume

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flume (@flume)

#4 – Ball Park Music

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ball Park Music (@ballparkmusic)

We have no business playing around in the top 5. Oh my gosh. — Ball Park Music (@ballparkmusic) January 23, 2021

This night is for each and every one of you who made dreams come true for us today. Here’s to next time ❤️ — Ball Park Music (@ballparkmusic) January 23, 2021

#7 – G FLIP

THANK U ALL 😩💕😭 https://t.co/7Apc1jL9vu — G FLIP (@gflipmusic) January 24, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G FLIP (@gflip)

#8 – The Jungle Giants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jungle Giants (@thejunglegiants)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jungle Giants (@thejunglegiants)

#9 – Hilltop Hoods

Thank you so much for voting everyone. It means the world. This particular song was written to raise money for @SupportAct. If you want to donate to support people from the music industry who are struggling right now you can do so here…https://t.co/HGifPp3WKk https://t.co/Dw00y05Hp0 — Hilltop Hoods (@hilltophoods) January 23, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilltop Hoods (@hilltophoods)

Check out the winning song, ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals, below.