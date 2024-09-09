Soft Cell will tour Australia for the first time in April 2025.

The British synth-pop duo will perform their classic album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret in full, featuring hits like “Tainted Love” and “Where Did Our Love Go.” Marc Almond will also perform solo hits from his career of over 40 years.

The tour kicks off on Thursday, April 10th at Riverside Theatre in Perth, followed by Sunday, April 13th at Enmore Theatre in Sydney. It continues on Tuesday, April 15th at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, and wraps up on Thursday, April 17th at Palais in Melbourne.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am local time on Tuesday, September 17th, through Destroy All Lines. General sales start at 9am local time on Thursday, September 19th.

Soft Cell will be bringing their much-anticipated performances to both coasts, making sure fans in Perth don’t miss out.

Marc Almond said, “I have always wanted to go to Australia. Over my 45 year career (yes that long) fans have always asked me when it might happen, so overjoyed to say that it is happening. And to perform both as Marc Almond with my solo hits, and then transform into Soft Cell on the same night will be another first. Everyone tells me Australians love to party and it promises to be something very special”

Soft Cell, consisting of Marc Almond and David Ball, gained fame in the 1980s. They are known for the hit ‘Tainted Love’, which topped charts worldwide, including in Australia. Their debut album, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, also went platinum with hits like “Bedsitter” and “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.”

In the UK, Soft Cell had twelve top 40 hits and released four top 20 albums between 1981 and 1984. After splitting in 1984, Marc Almond enjoyed a successful solo career, known for his versatility and collaborations with artists like Gene Pitney. Almond has also been a notable figure in LGBTQ+ culture.

Soft Cell is recognised as a pioneer of British synth-pop, influencing bands like Pulp, Erasure, and Pet Shop Boys. Their music has been sampled by artists like Rihanna and has had a lasting impact on the alt-pop scene.

Soft Cell 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines Early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 17th at 9am (local time)

via https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/soft-cell General sale begins Thursday, September 19th at 9am (local time)

Thursday, April 10th

Riverside Theatre, Perth

Sunday, April 13th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday, April 15th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday, April 17th

Palais, Melbourne