For over a quarter of a century, Something For Kate have served as one of the most beloved bands to ever come out of Melbourne.

Forming back in 1994, the three-piece released their first album in 1997, going on to capture a generation of music fans with their stunning musicianship, powerful live shows, and emotionally-devastating lyrics.

To celebrate one of the most beloved Aussie music careers of the last few decades, we’ve decided to take a look back at their ten most successful tracks. Using the band’s placings in triple j’s Hottest 100, we’ve compiled a list of the band’s biggest tracks, according to the music-loving public.

10. ‘Say Something’

Hottest 100 Rank: 63

Release Date: June 22nd, 2001

ARIA Chart Peak: 40

While Something For Kate might be such an enduring and beloved group, nothing about them is by the book. With eclectic musicianship and cryptic lyrics, tracks like ‘Say Something’ prove that even the songs that shouldn’t work manage to become some of their most iconic.

9. ‘Song For A Sleepwalker’

Hottest 100 Rank: 63

Release Date: October 13th, 2003

ARIA Chart Peak: 35

The second single from 2003’s The Official Fiction, ‘Song For A Sleepwalker’ proved that the group’s commercial success with Echolalia was far from a fluke, with a slow-building chorus helping cement this as one of the year’s most amazing songs.

8. ‘Beautiful Sharks’

Hottest 100 Rank: 59

Release Date: June 21st, 1999

ARIA Chart Peak: N/A

Beautiful Sharks might have just scraped into the ARIA top ten, but to many, it is considered one of the group’s finest works. The title track from the record, ‘Beautiful Sharks’ served as an immersive track that helped complement the group’s rock side with a more delicate and emotional-sounding lean.

7. ‘Cigarettes And Suitcases’

Hottest 100 Rank: 51

Release Date: May 9th, 2006

ARIA Chart Peak: 23

In 2006, no one knew that Desert Lights would be the last they’d hear of Something For Kate for a few years, but in hindsight, ‘Cigarettes And Suitcases’ was a great send-off into that period of inactivity. With the group’s classic songwriting on display, and a chorus made to be sung loud, it’s a wonder this one didn’t do better on the charts.

6. ‘Electricity’

Hottest 100 Rank: 44

Release Date: March 29th, 1999

ARIA Chart Peak: 39

If ‘Beautiful Sharks’ was the tender hit from their 1999 record, ‘Electricity’ was its frenetic relative, with the wild guitarwork of the introduction and chorus complemented by Paul Dempsey’s powerful vocals. If ever Something For Kate were to be considered a heavy band, this is the tune that would do it.

5. ‘Captain (Million Miles An Hour)’

Hottest 100 Rank: 39

Release Date: May 9th, 1997

ARIA Chart Peak: N/A

While ‘Captain (Million Miles An Hour)’ might not be the most-loved song on Elsewhere For 8 Minutes (that honor surely belongs to the phenomenal ‘Pinstripe’), it was however the song that threw Something For Kate into the mainstream. An alt-rock gem backed with lyrics of nostalgia and escape, ‘Captain’ is undoubtedly a highlight of their early years.

4. ‘Twenty Years’

Hottest 100 Rank: 37

Release Date: June 25th, 2001

ARIA Chart Peak: 43

With cathartic lyrics and an arpeggiated opening riff, ‘Twenty Years’ is one of those songs that resonated with Something For Kate’s fans for many years. A mesmerising tune that grows on you, you can be sure that fans listen to Paul Dempsey when he belts out the words “sing it like you mean it.”

3. ‘Three Dimensions’

Hottest 100 Rank: 13

Release Date: June 25th, 2001

ARIA Chart Peak: 32

Back in 2001, it felt impossible to get away from Something For Kate. With numerous stunning singles, constant airplay, and a rash of tunes in the Hottest 100, they were basically Aussie royalty. In case you ever wondered why, a simple listen to ‘Three Dimensions’ is enough to explain the reason behind their immensely dedicated fanbase.

2. ‘Déjà Vu’

Hottest 100 Rank: 11

Release Date: July 7th, 2003

ARIA Chart Peak: 19

The first single from The Official Fiction, ‘Déjà Vu’ felt like the perfect link between their previous album and the next. With a soaring chorus, stunning lyrics, and a music video that perfectly sums up the track, there’s a very good reason why this is the second-highest ranking Something For Kate song in Hottest 100 history.

1. ‘Monsters’

Hottest 100 Rank: 2

Release Date: April 30th, 2001

ARIA Chart Peak: 15

Released on ‘Pinstripe Day’ and serving as the lead single from 2001’s Echolalia , ‘Monsters’ was an absolute monster on the Aussie airwaves for quite some time. Coming from out of a period of writer’s block for Paul Dempsey, he undoubtedly broke new ground during this time, penning an absolutely mesmerising track that has resonated with listeners for years.

Unfortunately, the tune was pipped at the post when it came to the Hottest 100, being beaten to the top by Alex Lloyd and ‘Amazing’. We reckon it might be time for a recount.