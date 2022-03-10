Matt Reeves described his Batman as “Kurt Cobain Batman” and sales for Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’ go up 1200% following the movie.

Following the release of The Batman, which featured Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’ multiple times throughout its run length, the song has seen a massive surge in popularity. The song also appeared in the film’s initial trailer, practically making it the theme song for this Barman.

The Kurt Cobain song was played during the beginning and end of the movie, as it marked both Batman and Bruce Wayne’s character arc and represented their journey throughout the movie. Repeatedly showing up throughout the film, it’s hard not to associate the song with the struggles we see Bruce Wayne go through over the course of the movie.

Since The Batman‘s release ‘Something In The Way’ streams on Spotify have gone up +1,200%. The movie crushed the box office, which is certainly a large factor in contributing to the song’s recent success.

Nirvana's "Something In The Way" has seen a +1,200% increase in Spotify streams since #TheBatman has released. (via @chartdata) pic.twitter.com/vb4ZVvWa5q — The Batman Film News 🦇 (@TheBatmanFilm_) March 9, 2022

The added boost from The Batman helped push the song through to over 100 million streams on Spotify.

.@Nirvana’s "Something In The Way" has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, following its #TheBatman feature. — chart data (@chartdata) March 10, 2022

Not only was the song’s presence felt in a more literal sense throughout the movie, but it was also used as an inspiration for director Matt Reeves, who interweaved the song with Batman’s character to make the song be felt in another way.

“Early on, when I was writing, I started listening to Nirvana, and there was something about [Nevermind song] ‘Something In The Way’, which is in the first trailer, which is part of the voice of that character,” says Reeves.

He continues, “When I considered, ‘How do you do Bruce Wayne in a way that hasn’t been seen before?’ I started thinking, ‘What if some tragedy happened [ie: Wayne sees his parents murdered] and this guy becomes so reclusive, we don’t know what he’s doing? Is this guy some kind of wayward, reckless, drug addict?”

“His drug is his addiction to this drive for revenge. He’s like a Batman Kurt Cobain.”