Sonic Youth have announced the release of a rarities compilation, In/Out/In, and shared the first cut from it.

They might have been one of the most influential rock bands of the 80s and 90s, but this new compilation gathers gathers tracks that they made in the 00s. The band actually recorded five studio albums in that decade before they disbanded in 2011.

“In mulling over their career, it’s staggering to realize that Sonic Youth not only delivered a healthy slab of releases as a unit but also have a myriad of shelved material still waiting for broader ears,” the description of the compilation album reads on Bandcamp. “In/Out/In ably delivers a new slab of mostly-unheard Sonic righteousness, with a scope on the post 2000-era band in especially zoned/exploratory regions…. In/Out/In reveals their last decade to be still heavy on the roll-tape and bug-out Sonic Youth.

In/Out/In contains five unreleased songs from that period, including ‘In & Out’, which was shared today as a first taste of the compilation. The seven-minute track was recorded in both Echo Canyon and Pomona, California, and is the type of furious exploratory noise rock that few do better than Sonic Youth. There are very few lyrics, save from some haunting vocals from Kim Gordon.

Of the other songs, ‘Basement Contender’ and ‘Machine’ were both recorded in Massachusetts during the sessions for their final studio album, 2009’s The Eternal. Jim O’Rourke features on ‘Out & In’ and ‘Social Static’, both of which were recorded in New Jersey.

In/Out/In can be pre-ordered as an LP, CD, or limited edition cassette via the band’s Bandcamp. The album is set for release on March 18th.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

In/Out/In Tracklist:



01. ‘Basement Contender’

02. ‘In & Out’

03. ‘Machine’

04. ‘Social Static’

05. ‘Out & In’

Listen to ‘In & Out’ by Sonic Youth: