Kim Gordon has released ‘Grass Jeans’, a new song for a good cause. The single is her first new music since 2019’s No Home Record.

All proceeds from the single in December will go to Fund Texas Choice, a non-profit organisation that pays for people from the state to travel to abortion clinics.

“Take me downtown!…I want to go”,” the Sonic Youth legend sings in the powerful ‘Grass Jeans’, amidst powerful guitars. It’s a classic Kim Gordon track in tone and rhythm.

Gordon’s fundraiser is due to the Supreme Court’s recent decision to refuse to block a Texas law that put an end to almost all medically-assisted abortions in the state. That led to numerous high-profile artists speaking out against the decision.

Billie Eilish told a Texas audience, “My body, my fucking choice.” Bette Midler called for a sex strike. Phoebe Bridgers released a cover of ‘That Funny Feeling’ by Bo Burnham, with proceeds for the Bandcamp Friday track going to Texas Abortion Funds, which splits money between ten different organisations in the state.

“I often get asked, ‘Can music change things for people in a political landscape?'” Gordon said in a statement about the song. “Hell yes it can… but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything.

So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much.”

Gordon is co-editing a new book, This Woman’s Work: Essays on Music, that’s scheduled for release in April. It features pieces from writers such as Ottessa Moshfegh, Juliana Huxtable, Maggie Nelson, and Anne Enright.

Check out ‘Grass Jeans’ by Kim Gordon: