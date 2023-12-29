It turns out Sophie Ellis-Bextor was just as surprised as everyone else by that “Murder on the Dancefloor” scene in Saltburn – even though she knew what was coming.

In case you haven’t heard of the film by Promising Young Woman writer-director Emerald Fennell, the dark comedy features some jaw-dropping scenes that have gone viral with reaction videos on social media – including one which involves Oliver (Barry Keoghan) dancing around in the nude to the Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit single.

Ellis-Bextor told PEOPLE that, although she knew what to expect from the scene, she still “wasn’t quite prepared for the visual.”

“Seeing it written down as a premise is different,” she said. “I mean, Barry really went for it. And it’s, like, the whole song!”

The singer explained that she had received a synopsis and was excited to see Fennell’s name connected with the project.

“This little synopsis described how the character would be dancing, but I didn’t have any context,” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve got quite a quirky sense of humor anyway, so I was like, I think I have to see how this plays out.”

Ellis-Bextor said Fennell admitted she “didn’t really have a plan B” if she couldn’t use the track in the film.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“How lovely for me!” Ellis-Bextor said. “I mean, look, I’ve been singing ‘Murder’ for over 20 years, and it’s so nice that it still has the power to surprise me.”

“Murder on the Dancefloor” was co-written by Ellis-Bextor and New Radicals frontman Gregg Alexander for Ellis Bextor’s debut album, Read My Lips, and peaked at No. 1 on the ARIA Dance charts.

Saltburn – which also stars Australian actor Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan – debuted at the Telluride Film Festival in late August, and is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Keoghan is nominated for best actor in a motion picture at the 2024 Golden Globes on January 7th, while Pike is nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture.

Watch – Sophie Ellis-Bextor “Murder on the Dancefloor” music video: