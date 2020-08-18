Self-proclaimed trash-pop duo Sophisticated Dingo just dropped their highly anticipated EP How’s The Carry On!?, and to celebrate they’ve released a memory-filled playlist of the tunes that resonate the most with them.

Out today, Sophisticated Dingo have released their sophomore EP How’s The Carry On!? strikes with force, as it dives into a mixture of sounds from ’60s surf rock, to exploring the depths of garage punk.

Filled with five rocking songs, including previously released ‘What Is Going On?‘, ‘Vultures’, and ‘Don’t Wanna Be’, the EP also boasts two entirely new songs, titled ‘Ego’ and ‘Mary’.

Together in Sophisticated Dingo are best mates Jimmy and Lew, who are a driving force of artistic progression, and top-notch musicians that we should totally be on top of.

In celebration of this grand EP, one part of Sophisticated Dingo, Lew, has shared ten songs that spark memories for the duo – even cheekily adding one of their own songs to the mix.

From the ever-vibing How’s The Carry On!? alongside the memory-filled playlist, we’d say that your tunes for the day are well sorted.

Check out How’s The Carry On!? by Sophisticated Dingo:

10 songs attached to Sophisticated Dingo memories:

‘Red Eyes’ – The War on Drugs

Jimmy and I went to see The War on Drugs in 2014. Adam Granduciel and co set in for a mesmerising 2+ hours set. It was a battle weighing up when to make a run to the bathroom between songs.

‘Parachutes’ – Coldplay

I can’t remember listening to this song with Jimmy but I do remember driving to regional NSW for a gig and having our set cut short because it coincided with a skydiver landing….

‘If We Can’t Get It Together’ – You Am I

I would always bang on about how much I loved You Am I to Jimmy. Once I convinced him to have the band cover this tune he was hooked too.

‘Chicken In The Corn’ – Brushy One String

One night in high school I remember getting caught in a trance with Jimmy as we lay on his floor letting the great Brushy One String take control over our senses.

Burnout – The Gooch Palms

When we were lucky enough to play with Goochies we heard them play this song for the first time. Jimmy and I looked at each other with wide-eyed grins. When the album came out it was unsurprisingly our favourite cut from the record.

‘Trani’ – Kings Of Leon

On a drive back from a show in Wollongong around Christmas time 2019 we decided (for reasons now unknown) to listen to the entire Kings Of Leon discography. We already knew we liked this one but when it hit during the drive we stopped yapping and listened intently.

‘Guillotine’ – DZ Deathrays

When the third DZ album came out we loved it and found this tune rather hypnotic. We fell deeper in love with it when we started counting and worked out what was going on.

‘Man Baby’ – The Pretty Littles

We learned this as a cover back in the early days of the band. It was the first song where we discovered how fun it was to try and harmonise our voices as we sung together.

Don’t Wanna Be – Sophisticated Dingo

Yes I know it’s us. This riff gave us something to be excited about back at our first ever practice that kept us enthused enough to practice again and eventually play a gig.

‘I Touch Myself’ – Divinyls

A soundtrack to our favourite gigs. Our first time playing a 2am set at Yah Yah’s in Melbourne we covered this tune. I have never been happier to see a sea of bodies clashing in the wee hours of the morn’.