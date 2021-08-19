Soulja Boy has announced a new addition to his label SODMG Records – and it’s none other than Chet Hanks, son of famed actor Tom Hanks.

The rapper posted to Instagram on Tuesday night to say he had officially signed Hanks to the record label, Stacks on Deck Entertainment.

“It’s going down man,” Soulja Boy said in the clip.“Chet Hanks man, my new artist signed to SODMG Records as the first rapper signed this year. It’s going down. Big Draco, we about to make history, you know what I’m saying? SODMG. Album on the way, just wait.”

Chet Hanks also posted the video to his Instagram with the caption, “JUST SIGNED TO #SODMG. JUST WAIT TO SEE WHAT WE DO NEXT @souljaboy @sodmgrecordsllc U DIGG. @stephenbelafonte1.”

Hanks, who has gone by both Chet Haze and Chet Hanx, famously dropped his single ‘White Boy Summer’ back in April and released his latest track ‘DAMN!’ in June. However, it was the controversial anti-vax comments he recently made that has overshadowed Chet’s musical endeavours.

The 31-year-old even made the choice to double down on his wild stance, writing on Instagram: “Just like you have the right to be mad at me ‘cause I said I’m not going to get the vaccine, I have the right to not get that shit.” Hanks said in an IG post.

“I wanted to, but my immune system said it’s good. It doesn’t want to be tampered with. It said it’s good, okay?”

“Let’s be real,” he continued. “99% of you motherfuckers wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s not FDA approved. But you’re willing to get some experimental, government injection. There’s more evidence of UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you.”

Just a reminder, this is the same Chet Hanks whose parents – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – contracted COVID while in Australia last year.

